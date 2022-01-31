Premier Alan Winde has confirmed the rumours that suspended MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The allegations were made by about six young women working in Fritz’s department.

However, police say they cannot make an arrest until a charge is laid against Fritz.

Yesterday, a week after suspending Fritz, Winde said he had to get the go-ahead from the complainants to publicly disclose the serious allegation.

“Since I suspended Minister Albert Fritz last Sunday, I have made it clear that I am determined to respect the requests for confidentiality of some of the complainants, which were made clear to me when they submitted their accounts to me earlier this month.

“This commitment not only related to their identities, but also to not publicizing the nature of their allegations.

“Late on Friday I received such permission,” he explains. “I am therefore now able to confirm that the serious allegations against Minister Fritz relate to sexual misconduct.”

WAITING: Alan Winde

The Premier says he will now take a backseat until he receives a report from the independent investigator, Advocate Jennifer Williams, which should be in the next two weeks.

“I have made clear, the option of me laying criminal charges against Minister Fritz remains firmly on the table, depending on the outcome of the independent investigation to determine the veracity of the allegations.

“I must be guided by this report to ensure a lawful and fair process that will stand up to legal scrutiny in the future.”

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa says their hands are tied until a complainant steps forward and opens a case.

“At this point, it bears noting that an inquiry has been opened by SAPS while key pertinent documentation is awaited before a case is registered.”