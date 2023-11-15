Kraaifontein police are looking for the mother of newborn twins whose bodies were found floating in a drain. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says cops responded to a complaint last Sunday.

Swartbooi says: “Upon their arrival at a drain in Wallacedene informal settlement, they found the bodies of two minors floating in the water. The SAPS Provincial diving unit was called to retrieve the bodies of the newborn babies. “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “Kraaifontein police registered an inquest for further investigation.”

A Wallacedene resident who found the tiny bodies says she is still traumatised. Wallacedene resident who found the bodies. Picture: Solly Lottering The mother of three, who asked not to be named, says the infants looked fully grown and appeared to be twins dumped in Magobo Street. She says: “I am still having sleepless nights. I saw the two babies floating in dirty water in the open drain in Magobo Street. I can’t believe a mother would do this to her children. It is murder.