A newborn baby who was dumped in a box in Thornton has been rescued thanks to wakker cops and a paramedic from Melomed 24. The tiny baby girl was found with her umbilical cord still attached and she was covered in just a towel.

Though the child was “ice cold”, fortunately she was healthy. The shocking discovery last Sunday caused quite a stir on social media. Paramedic Ubaidullah Osman says he was approached by police officers for help shortly after noon as they sought medical assistance for the infant while at the Melomed 24 Ambulance Services base in Rylands.

“I was approached by a SAPS officer requesting some help for an abandoned newborn baby that was found in the Thornton area,” he explains. HEALTHY: Baby Amber still had her umbilical cord attached “After informing my control centre, myself and my partner followed the officer until we got to Rylands Primary School.” He says cops approached them with a box showing them the baby and they immediately assisted.

“Inside was the newborn baby they found. When we did our assessment, the baby was alive thankfully and breathing and once we started doing our treatment, we saw that baby was ice cold. “We clamped off the cord as the cord and placenta or afterbirth was still attached.” He explains that they wrapped the baby in blankets and accompanied police to Mowbray Maternity Hospital where the infant was placed in an incubator.