Residents from Berlou Court in Kuils River got a groot skrik when a newborn baby girl was found in a black wheelie bin. The dead baby, which still had the umbilical cord attached to her, was found in a brown bag yesterday morning.

A 32-year-old resident, who asked not to be named, said that one of their cleaners in the complex made the discovery. “She is this court’s cleaning lady so she comes to put out the bins every week at the same time,” he explains. DISCOVERY: Kuils River “She was moving the bins when she opened them to see which ones were full and then she came across the bag with the baby.

He adds: “This comes as a big shock to all of us as this is supposed to be a secure complex but look now.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that the discovery of the baby is now being investigated. “Kuils River police are investigating a concealment of a birth case after the body of a baby was found in a bin in Nooiensfontein Road, Kuilsrivier on Tuesday at about 8.10am.