A new drug craze called “Tusi” has hit the Cape Flats, with cops busting a drug mert in Grassy Park on Thursday. Police officers were left stunned when they discovered pakkies of the new drug also known as “Pink Cocaine”, following a tip-off from residents.

Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says cops executed the search warrant yesterday morning where they busted the 28-year-old suspect found with 10 pakkies of the pink powder and R500 cash. ARRESTED: Suspected mert. Picture supplied Laing explains: “What happened was we received a tip-off from residents about possible drug sales at a house in Grassy Park. “We did our due diligence and obtained a search warrant which we executed.

“We found these 10 packets with a bright pink powder-like substance and on further investigation and questioning we were told that this is Pink Cocaine also known as Tusi. “It apparently comes from Spain, but as far as I know this is the first time it has been found in Cape Town.” He says further investigations have revealed that the packets are sold for between R800 and R1000 each.

DISTINCTIVE: Drugs are shocking pink. Picture supplied Laing adds: “We believe that this is targeted at the larney mense who already use cocaine and this is a more potent form so they can reach their highs. “Also with the difference in colour and it largely being unknown by police officers it could easily be overlooked and not recognised as drugs that we know.” He says the alleged mert will spend the long weekend behind bars and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on drug dealing charges on Tuesday.

He continues: “In our investigation we found that the suspect is not known to us and we keep a very good record of all the merts in our precinct. “He will probably apply for bail, but we intend on opposing.” Laing says investigations into Tusi will now intensify as cops are on the hunt for the suppliers.