It’s all systems go for the rebuilding and reconstruction process of the Parliament buildings that were destroyed by fire in 2022. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Parliament said the construction is set to commence in the first quarter of 2024 and conclude at the end of 2025.

Parliament said it secured over R2 billion for the reconstruction of the damaged buildings and scored R118 million for unforeseen expenditures due to the fire. Tuesday marked two years since the fire gutted the Parliament building, which housed committee rooms, offices, and the main National Assembly chamber. It said that this reconstruction presents an unparalleled opportunity to design spaces tailored to a democratic parliament's needs and to modernise its digital infrastructure.

“The previous Parliament buildings were designed to meet the specific, limited requirements of colonial and apartheid-era governance. However, the new Parliament building is being developed to effectively address the demands of a democratic era,” it said. This included improving oversight, leveraging advancements in modern communication technology, fostering increased public participation, and facilitating more effective law-making processes. Meanwhile, Zandile Mafe, who is accused of setting the Parliament on fire, has been declared unfit for trial.

However, a report by the House said that the fire could have been prevented if the Parliamentary Protection Services were on duty at that time. This was released in October 2023. Parliament has since suspended nine senior officials over the fire that swept through the building and for administrative irregularities. [email protected]