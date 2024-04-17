Motorists are likely to face another petrol price hike in May, but diesel prices could come down slightly. Mid-month data released by the Central Energy Fund currently points to increases of around 30 cents for petrol, while diesel could come down by between 25 cents and 30 cents.

However, things can still change between now and the end of April. The current over-recovery on diesel has weakened in recent days, which could erode May’s price relief, and the opposite is true on the petrol front, meaning a bigger increase is very possible at this stage. Although the expected petrol price hike is relatively minor, it does come on the back of a 60 to 67 cent increase in April and a crippling R1.21 hike in March.

Should the cost of petrol increase by 30 cents, a litre of 95 Unleaded will inflate to R24.63 at the coast. Tensions in the middle east have pushed the international price of Brent Crude oil past the $90 mark this month. According to AFP, oil prices are climbing on fears of a wider war in the Middle East after Israel promised a response to Iran’s drone attack on the country on Saturday.