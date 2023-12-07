A traditional medicine shop owner in Cape Town has been busted for allegedly buying protected plants and wild animal carcasses, stolen from Table Mountain National Park, to be used as muti. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says the arrest comes amid a four-month-long sting operation by the Environmental Crimes Unit in partnership with other entities.

Van Wyk says: “In order to address the illegal and ongoing stripping of bark from protected tree species in Table Mountain National Park, Environmental Crime Investigation Cape Town identified a shop in Cape Town which purchased the bark and other items from illegal suppliers for muti purposes. SEIZED: Illegal plants. Pictures supplied “A clandestine operation involving SANParks Environmental Crime Investigation Cape Town, SAPS’ Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit from Kuils River and Cape Nature Officials, was conducted on the identified shop on Monday.” Van Wyk says the team pounced on the traditional medicine shop and arrested the owner, while confiscating illegal fauna and flora products.

He says: “A criminal case was registered and the suspect was detained on charges of possession of wild animal carcasses without a permit as well as the possession of flora without a permit. SEIZED: Illegal plants. Pictures supplied “The members confiscated 29 bags of tree bark, one elephant foot, several fox skins and one otter skin. “The value still needs to be determined and the investigation continues. Similar operations will be directed at other shops with the possibility of more arrests being made.