The Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust is no longer certifying any Clover products due to the company’s links to Israel. In a statement this week, the MJCHT said: “As of 1st January 2024, the MJC Halaal Trust no longer certifies Clover, a Milco company, led by the Central Bottling Company of Israel, as halaal.”

It said the run out of certified Clover products have already started and is expected to be completed by August. Chief Operations Officer for the MJCHT, Moulana Zakariyah Philander, says the decision was made nine months ago already to start phasing out their logos on Clover products. “Since last year, we, the MJC Halaal Trust, made a policy decision and we had to decide where we stand on this BDS, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions,” Philander says.

“Towards the end of the year, we started the process when we do our renewals for the new year.” Thousands of Palestinian men, women and children have been killed in renewed violence since October last year, amid worldwide calls for a permanent ceasefire Gaza. Philander explained they had met with Clover executives to communicate their decision.