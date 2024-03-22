Despite the scorching heat, thousands of people from all walks of life took part in a solidarity pilgrimage on Human Rights Day, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine. The pilgrimage commenced at the Simon’s Town Train Station at 7am with multifaith prayer and reflection stops at Fish Hoek, Muizenberg, Retreat, Plumstead, Claremont, Mowbray, Woodstock, and the final stop and solidarity event at the Groote Kerk, in Adderley Street.

Those attending could do the full 41km pilgrimage, the length of the besieged Gaza Strip, or join at any of the stops along the route. The Cape Town Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage (GCP) formed part of a global movement to “walk in prayerful solidarity” during Lent. The global solidarity movement calls for an enduring and sustained ceasefire; immediate flow of humanitarian aid and assistance; release of all hostages - Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian hostages in Israeli prisons; and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

Pilgrimages have been organised in around 160 cities in 20 countries on all continents. While the Cape Town leg of the Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage was organised by individuals from various churches and Christian organisations, the pilgrimage saw support from different faith institutions, human rights and solidarity organisations. Walk From Simon’s Town to the Cape Town CBD, representing the length of the besieged Gaza Strip, a solidarity pilgrimage on Human Rights Day calling for an enduring and sustained ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Walk From Simon’s Town to the Cape Town CBD, representing the length of the besieged Gaza Strip, a solidarity pilgrimage on Human Rights Day calling for an enduring and sustained ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Walk From Simon’s Town to the Cape Town CBD, representing the length of the besieged Gaza Strip, a solidarity pilgrimage on Human Rights Day calling for an enduring and sustained ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Families and friends joined with infants and toddlers or canine companions in tow- wearing keffiyeh, watermelon symbols, and waving the Palestinian flag throughout the journey.

Support was shown by hooting motorists and waving cyclists, with the group spurred on by shouts of encouragement and well wishes from passers-by along the route. Lakeside resident Maurietta Stewart says: “I think I’ve lost my words for the crisis and the genocide. I don’t have anymore words to describe how awful it is, and the injustice and the evil of it. “One feels powerless, and being present in my body and walking seems to be a way of praying and meditating, and having solidarity with others with the same mind and heart, with the hope that the genocide will end soon.”

The World Health Organisation has warned of an imminent famine in northern Gaza, with the rest of Gaza Strip also at risk. Several deaths due to starvation have already been reported. In Plumstead, prayers were led by the SA Jews for a Free Palestine. At Claremont Main Road Mosque, a flag and poster demonstration was held outside while waiting for the group. The mosque also opened its doors to serve as a refreshment stop.

Palestinian-Canadian citizen journalist and humanitarian worker Mansour Shouman, who is currently visiting for a number of programmes, was present at the mosque. “In Sha Allah, despite not being there physically, we’re just getting started and with your support, people in South Africa, people around the world, we can continue to ensure that this genocide ends as soon as possible, a ceasefire happens, aid reaches everywhere and we free Palestine, including the West Bank as well.” Elsbeth Engelbrecht, director of the LGBTQIA+ human rights organisation Triangle Project said she was also present to express solidarity with Palestinian queers, as it was not something that was often spoken about.