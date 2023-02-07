The decomposed body parts found late last year in a large oil drum that was transported from murder accused Daniel Smit’s house have been confirmed to be those of Jerobejin van Wyk, exactly a year after he was murdered. The 13-year-old boy went missing in the small town of Klawer on the West Coast, and some of his remains were found two days later in a drain at the house of Smit, a former train driver and self-confessed cult member.

Jerobejin was last seen picking mangoes with a friend from a tree on Smit’s property. Smit, who spotted the boys jepping the fruit, allegedly chased after them in his bakkie and knocked Jerobejin down. He allegedly put the boy in his bakkie before driving off, while Jerobejin’s pel hid in a bin.

A psychological report, submitted to court, found that Smit had “lost control” after the boys allegedly mocked him. At his house, he allegedly broke Jerobejin’s neck, hid his body in a freezer and later dismembered it. SOLD: Smit’s house in Klawer on West Coast. Picture - Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Smit allegedly burnt the body parts and stuffed them down a drain, where they got stuck and were later found by police.

During the teen’s funeral service, his hartseer mother Triesa broke down, wanting to know where the rest of her child’s body parts were, as just an ear, some skin and a few organs that were found were placed in his white coffin. In December, the new owners of Smit’s house, which he had sold, had transported a metal drum from Klawer to Vredendal. They became suspicious after getting a bad stench from the drum and reported it to the police. MAIN SUSPECT: Daniel Smit. At the time, police said the remains would be tested.

Monday, police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that the remains were those of Jerobejin: “We have reason to believe that the small opening in the oil drum was used to place the remains inside. The investigation of the case is still under way.”. Wendy Pekeur, the founder and co-ordinator of NGO Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, and the Sisterhood Movement, said it was tragic to learn that a year later, the rest of Jerobejin’s remains were found. Outspoken: NGO vrou Wendy Pekeur “How is it that the police who cordoned off the house and investigated the murder scene could not find the remains? Everything that happened had to be looked at,” Pekeur added.

“It is also heartbreaking that his family has to hear from other people about his remains that have been found. That’s how I found out too, about the drum in December, through the media. “The whole yard smelled terrible when we were there in December.” She said it now seems possible that more of Jerobejin’s remains could be found: “There are more than 10 drains in the yard and also soil that has been poured over with concrete, it needs to be looked at.”