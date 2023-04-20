The family of a mother from Lost City, who was killed with a beer bottle, says the justice system has failed them after their daughter’s alleged murderer was granted bail. Austin du Plessis, 23, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where he was granted R3000 bail.

Du Plessis is accused of killing his girlfriend Lakecia Martinus, 18, in November 2022, following an argument at his house in Tafelberg Street, Tafelsig. It is alleged that he hit her with a full beer bottle on the side of her head, killing her instantly. Du Plessis was granted bail after his attorney stated he is a first-time offender who must provide for their one-year-old son.

This is despite the investigating officer taking the stand, stating that the accused should remain in custody. One of the bail conditions is that Du Plessis cannot enter Mitchells Plain or be seen near the victim’s house. The matter has been postponed until 29 May. Lakecia’s hartseer mom Cheryl Anne Smith says Du Plessis should have stayed in the mang.

DISBELIEF: Cheryl Anne Smith. “Hoekom moet hy bail kry, my child is no longer here. The justice system failed us, they should have kept him there.” Dad Russell Martinus says: “My child’s life is worth R3000. I’m very disappointed at them failing my daughter. He will now walk around freely.” The Action Society civil group said the court’s decision to grant bail is “disappointing”.