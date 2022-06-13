Slain Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala was laid to rest in his hometown in the Eastern Cape over the weekend while three more people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been busted for his murder. Nearly two weeks after the mob attack which saw the 30-year-old driver being beaten to death and set alight by Parkwood residents, his family laid him to rest in Tsomo with the help of Reverend Oscar Bougardt.

Abongile’s relatives returned to the crime scene on Friday assisted by Grassy Park SAPS and Bougardt where they performed a ceremony to call his spirit back into his body. SCENE: Abongile’s family perform ritual at scene. Picture supplied Bougardt, who runs the Calvary Family Funeral Undertakers, volunteered his services. “Initially they were very sceptical as they believed I was the parent of one of the suspects, but I proved to them I am in no way linked to the Parkwood community,” he says.

“I assisted them by embalming the body and transporting it to Parkwood for the ceremony and to Dunoon.” During the ritual, Abongile’s elders could be seen placing his coffin on the crime scene along Prince George Drive. One of the elders said they were grateful for the help and confirmed he would be buried in Tsomo.