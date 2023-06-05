A memorial service is currently underway for one of the primary school learners who died in the bakkie accident that claimed the lives of five children in AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain last week. Katlego Banga, eight, is one of the children who tragically died after their driver, Mninikhaya Mvuli, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree and robot, causing the children to be flung from the bakkie.

The grade two boy from Wespoort Primary School was described as a very helpful, caring and cheerful child by his teachers. "Katlego was such a helpful and caring child that he would keep his bread during first break and check who of his friends doesn't have lunch, then second interval he would call that friend and share his bread, that’s the type of big heart he had," his grade 2 teacher says. Memorial service for Katlego Banga. Picture: Patrick Louw Katlego’s school friends, who are wearing pictures of him around their necks, had to be consoled after breaking down several times during Monday’s service.