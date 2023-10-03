Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson have been sent to Pollsmoor Prison as a bid for her freedom failed at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The notorious duo appeared alongside Johannes “Bal” Abrahams and Denver Booysen after they were busted by the Anti-Gang Unit over the weekend.

On Monday, court corridors buzzed as heavily armed cops stood guard and blocked access to the courtroom where Stanfield would be appearing. DISAPPOINTED: Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson will remain behind bars after arrest. File photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Journalists were taken to bathrooms to be searched shortly before the arrival of Police Minister Bheki Cele and provincial SAPS commissioner Thembisile Patekile. On arrival in the dock, Stanfield was seen embracing Johnson as he lifted a black balaclava off his face.

Addressing the court, the State prosecutor said the four suspects were facing charges of theft of motor vehicle, fraud and robbery. According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident took place in Milnerton in November last year and the name of the complainant was being withheld for safety reasons. The prosecutor also revealed that Stanfield would be facing a firearm-related charge at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and additional charges including extortion, intimidation and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

NO COMMENT: Police Minister Bheki Cele. File photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Defence lawyer Ross McKernan appealed to the magistrate to release Johnson, saying the couple’s laaities, aged 15 and 17, were left alone at their larney Constantia home and that she was also recovering from surgery. While the details of her medical condition were not disclosed, McKernan revealed that Johnson had undergone an operation the day before she was busted and was recovering at home when cops arrived to arrest her and Stanfield. It was also revealed that all four accused are currently on trial at the Cape Town Regional Court for a klomp charges. Stanfield was out on R50 000 bail and Johnson on a warning.

On Monday, Johnson was seen getting emotional as the magistrate told her that she would not be released, but instead be remanded into the hospital section of Pollsmoor until their court appearance next week. Stanfield was spotted leaning in to comfort his upset vrou as she quickly straightened up. The case was postponed to next Monday for a formal bail hearing. Cele did not comment on the case but said he would hold a press briefing later in the week on Stanfield’s arrest.