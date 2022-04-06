A bekgeveg broke out at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday between a community worker and the family of alleged girlfriend killer Richard “Makka” Smit.

Tempers flared outside the courtroom as hundreds of mense came to show their support for the family of Natasha-Lee Booise, 30, amid the ongoing bail hearing.

The 36-year-old constable is facing seven charges which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built up area, handling of a firearm while under the influence for the events which led up to the death of his girlfriend.

Natasha was gunned down in full view of her family on 2 January after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka.

DEAD: Victim Natasha-Lee

Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl.

It was revealed that the cop shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media.

Makka has hired top criminal lawyer William Booth to defend him.

Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation says he got a skrik when Smit’s sisters started shouting at him.

“There was an argument because I told them to stop teasing Natasha’s family at court.

“We were about 100 people who stood outside and the sister told Natasha’s family they must get ready to sit the whole day at court because Makka’s family has money to pay for Booth.

“So I stopped her and told her not to have this houding against Natasha’s family because they have always treated Makka’s family with respect... they never sent their brother to kill Natasha.

“But then they started shouting and skelling with me.”

The case has been postponed to Thursday for further bail proceedings.

