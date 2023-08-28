A man who raped his daughter for approximately six years has been sentenced to life imprisonment. KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the Nkandla Regional Court has sentenced a 55-year-old man to life imprisonment for the continued rape of his biological daughter for approximately six years.

She said that the offences began in 2009 when the girl was eight-years-old. The man raped her on several occasions when his wife (her mother) was either out of the house or on the other side of the house. She also said that at some point, the girl sent him an SMS, saying that she could be pregnant. Her mother saw this message and was angered by their ‘relationship.’ She left the house and the man continued to rape the girl. The mother returned some time later and laid a charge against her husband, and he was thus arrested. The girl was taken to the Ngwelezane Thuthuzela Care Centre where she received medical and psycho-social assistance.

Ramkisson-Kara said that in court, Regional Court Prosecutor Sithembile Russell Mngoma led medical evidence as well as the testimonies of the girl, her mother, and a social worker. Mngoma also submitted a Victim Impact Statement, compiled by the girl, and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Amanda Pretty Nxumalo. In her statement, the girl said that she is filled with grief, fear and hatred following her ordeal. She said that she has suffered both emotional and physical scars and feels ashamed of what has happened.

“The man was sentenced accordingly, and the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Ramkisson-Kara said. She said that the NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of the matter and is committed to pursuing justice for victims of crime. “We appeal to members of the community to be the voices of the victims of crime and speak out on their behalf. We commend the work done by the prosecution and the police,” Ramkisson-Kara said.