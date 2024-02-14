In an attempt to raise funds for his Tourism studies excursion next month, a 17-year-old learner from Peak View Secondary School has taken matters into his own hands by washing the cars and wheelie bins in his community for an extra buck. The school’s tourism department is planning a trip to Durban for Grade 12 Tourism and Geography learners for six days from 20th March and the estimated cost per learner is R4500 including meals, transport, accommodation and entrance fee to tourist attractions.

Xander Jasaga from Heideveld says he really wants to go: “I do private jobs, wash people’s cars and bins and all my money goes towards my trip. WORK: Xander busy cleaning a bin. Picture: supplied “To wash the bins, I charge the pensioners R15 and those who don’t have I ask R10 but for the people who work I charge R50 and up, depending on how dirty the bin is. “If I clean the cars inside and outside then I charge between R80-R100.”

“My mom is the only person working in the house so she tries to help and my neighbour also assists me by giving me something to do and then she pays me. “My bin cleaning started during Covid when my mom lost her job and both my parents were working so I had to step up and contribute to the household,” the hardworking teen says. Xander needs of R6000, as he also wants to buy toiletries, clothes for the trip and a smartphone for photos and collection of information for the school project based on the trip.