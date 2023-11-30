Alleged Boland serial killer Johan Williams boasted about the rape of his ex-girlfriend to her berk in the days leading up to his arrest, the Western Cape High Court has heard. This week, the now-husband of Williams’ ex told the court that his wife had confided in him about her abusive relationship with the triple-murder and six-time rape accused.

The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, who also testified, came face to face with the alleged serial killer in court for the first time on Tuesday. According to the man from Parkwood, their relationship started in 2018 when they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend. Williams’ ex-girlfriend said she had obtained an interdict against him in an attempt to flee the relationship and start a new life with her new outjie.

According to the witness, on the day that Williams’ ex was to appear in court for the interdict hearing, he had escorted her and her two children to the train station to board a train to Wellington from Cape Town, with instructions to contact him on their safe arrival. However, during her trip, the witness received a voice note from another woman warning that Williams was aware of her arrival in Wellington, and cautioned her to be careful. He told the court: “I kept asking her if she was safe and when there was a sudden silence on the chats. I immediately felt uneasy and [felt] that something strange was happening. I couldn’t piece together how he had come to know that she was on her way as we hadn’t shared this information with anybody.”