Lauren Dickason, the South African mother accused of murdering her three daughters in New Zealand, has been found guilty. The 12 jurors, made up of eight women and four men, reached a majority vote on Wednesday, New Zealand media reported.

Originally from Pretoria, Lauren Dickason, 42, was accused of murdering six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla by first strangling them with cable ties, but ending their lives by smothering them with their blankets in September 2021. Her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason, discovered the bodies when he got home from a work function. Dickason admitted to killing her daughters pleaded not guilty to charges of murder by reason of insanity.

The family had emigrated to New Zealand a few weeks before the killing. The trial took place over four weeks. After Dickason was convicted, Justice Cameron Mander ordered the jury to leave and some members started crying, Stuff.NZ reported.

Lauren’s lawyers Kerryn Beaton and Anne Toohey were also in tears when the jury passed their verdict. It was reported that Lauren will remain in a hospital until Justice Mander hands down the sentence. The prosecution said that Lauren acted out of anger the night she killed her children and that she snapped due to built up frustration.