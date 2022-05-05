Police and Bishop Lavis residents are still on the hunt for a woman who allegedly abducted a two-month-old baby outside a shopping centre. The baby was snatched on Saturday outside a Shoprite store by a woman who pretended to be a good Samaritan.

Baby Kai-isha Meniers was with her mom Francis when the unknown woman approached them under the guise of purchasing groceries for the mother of seven, only to later make off with her infant while Francis was in the store. Kai-isha’s father, Faiek Meniers, said the family is devastated and everyone is frantically searching for his tiny daughter. “There has been talk of sightings but nothing conclusive. We are waiting for the police to give us more information,” he said to the Cape Argus.

Over the weekend, the police had said they were following several leads, however investigating officers say there is still no trace of Kai-isha or her snatcher. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The investigating officer is pursuing all available leads that could lead to a breakthrough.” The Bishop Lavis Family Violence/Child Abuse/Sexual Offences Unit is appealing to the public to report any information that could lead to Kai-isha and her abductor’s whereabouts.