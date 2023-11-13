The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s all systems go for the 2024 general elections.
This is despite the election date not yet having been declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery said the IEC were ready for the national voter registration this weekend (November 18 and 19).
Mosery is encouraging South Africans to get registered. The IEC will host a media briefing on Wednesday to provide details of its readiness for the registration weekend.