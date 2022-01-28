An alleged pimp who is on trial at the Western Cape High Court for trafficking young women to Cape Town has accused cops of conspiring against him after he piemped them about a stolen car.

Edward Ayuk, who along with his wife Leandre Williams and brother, Yannick Ayuk, is on trial for one of the biggest human trafficking cases in the country, says cops intentionally targeted him prior to his arrest.

The trio who were busted by the Hawks several years ago are facing over 40 charges for allegedly operating a brothel in Brooklyn, where they forced unsuspecting victims to use drugs and work as prostitutes.

Edward’s claims surfaced yesterday as defence lawyer Mohammed Sibda cross-examined the state’s star witness.

The 27-year-old woman, who may not be named, dropped bombshells this week when she described her alleged torture at the hands of Edward, saying she was forced to balance a 20 litre bucket of warm water on her head while kneeling on a broom.

During cross-examination, the woman revealed that she never wanted to open a case against Edward after escaping in March 2017 and only wanted her belongings.

Despite the witness telling cops about another man who also pimped her out, he was allegedly never found or charged.

Sibda told the court his client was targeted after he piemped the brother of a cop over a stolen car.

Sibda also claimed that the torture allegations were “impossible” but the witness told Judge Alma de Wet that she was willing to demonstrate it.

