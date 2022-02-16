Grassy Park police are appealing for help to catch a skollie accused of gunning down an innocent shop worker during a hit.

More than a year after the tragic shooting at Bismillah take-aways which resulted in the death of employee Usiman M’Bwana, 28, and two others, cops have been unable to find the third gunman, identified as Gerard “Boere” Daniels.

M’Bwana had worked at the take-aways in Lotus River for several months to earn money for his family in Zimbabwe and died on 9 September 2020.

Daniels went on the run after the shooting, where three men including M’Bwana were killed as gunmen opened fire in the winkel during a suspected gang hit.

ON THE RUN: ‘Boere’. Picture supplied

Cops discovered that the two dead strangers were high-profile gangsters from Hillview.

A week later cops arrested two men, aged 25 and 22, who are members of the Dog Pounds gang in Lotus River.

The investigation into the murder has revealed that Daniels has since fled to Malmesbury.

Acting Grassy Park station commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Ettienne van Ede, says cops have been unable to trace Daniels.

“We are appealing to the public to help us find the suspect.

“The last information we had was that he was in Malmesbury but at this stage his location is unknown.

“The other two suspects are still in custody and the case is continuing but we are trying to get justice for the young man who was killed so brutally for no reason.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Adrian Baron on 021 700 3900 or 082 411 3120.

[email protected]

Cape Town 10-9-2020 An innocent young man was killed in a gang hit at a take-away shop Bismillah in Grassy Park yesterday. According to Laing two skollies from Hillview went to order food in the store and were followed by two hitmen on a motorbike. Shortly after ordering their food the one gunman entered the store and opened fire. They ran to the back where the young worker was making slap chips and chicken and the gunman killed all three pic Leon knipe

