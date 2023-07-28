A Pretoria pastor, who bragged about getting an erection after shooting a bokkie and eating its testicles, has lost a court case against a Cape Flats animal activist who slammed him as a sicko on social media. The civil case against Cape of Good Hope chief inspector Jaco Pieterse was dismissed by the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court this week, nearly four years after the Facebook post went viral, showing Pastor Mark le Roux mocking the dead animal.

Le Roux tried to sue Pieterse for defamation after the SPCA inspector commented on the post, and demanded R200 000 in damages. Le Roux caused a stir in September 2019 when he posted a picture of the bloodied animal behind the steering wheel of his bakkie while he himself lay on top, pretending to be dead after the bokkie apparently crashed into him. The post read: “Ek het my eerste bok geskiet oor die naweek.. Is ek nou ‘n ware man? Kry ek skaam dat ek ‘n horing gekry het? ... Kon ek verbykom by die eerste tradisie waar mens die bokbal moet eet?...Die antwoord is nee.”

Pieterse was kwaad and sent Le Roux messages about the post and also subsequently reposted the post where he called Le Roux “sick” and questioned his mental health. In court papers, Le Roux claimed the comments were defamatory and cost him his job and congregation. He claimed was given the buck to kill by his former employer and planned to make biltong from it. VICTORIOUS: Jaco Pieterse But Judge Katlego Mokeona sided with Pieterse and described the pictures as “grotesque”.