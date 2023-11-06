With nearly 22 000 signatures on its petition, the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) is calling for mense to help them get beer on grocery shelves. The National Liquor Act prohibits the sale of alcohol other than natural wine at grocery stores and supermarkets.

Basa says this needs to change as it limits consumer choice and creates an uneven playing field for passionate craft brewers. Patricia Pillay, chief executive officer of Basa, says bier is the drink of choice for a majority of South Africans. FOR: Basa CEO Patricia Pillay She explains: “Although the campaign has only been running for less than two weeks, we have received an overwhelming response. Already, close to 22 000 people have signed it.

“It shows that South Africans want expanded consumer choice. Many comments on social media have also expressed pride in the quality of our locally-brewed beers.” Pillay says that by expanding beer’s availability on grocery store shelves, it can create new economic avenues, support job creation, and enhance local business opportunities. Pillay adds: “The beer industry is also a significant economic contributor, making up approximately 2% of South Africa’s GDP and supporting almost 250 000 jobs.”

Statista.com revealed that beer makes up the bulk of alcohol sales in SA, with sales of beer expected to be over R116bn this year. But not everyone thinks selling beer in supermarkets is a good thing. Citizen Lathoug Mokgotho says: “The same citizens who consume this beer are dying of this beer. Have you seen what this beer does to these people, especially young people?