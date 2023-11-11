Two elderly German tourists were saved by a passer-by as they were being robbed along Baden Powell Drive, where they had stopped to take pictures. The incident took place at about 12.45pm on Tuesday when the elderly couple stopped near the Wolfgat Nature Reserve to take some pictures of the beautiful scenery.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says the man took a nap while his wife took pictures. He says a suspect, armed with a panga, approached and grabbed the GPS from the car. A second suspect snatched the woman’s camera and forced her down onto the ground. One of the suspects running from the scene. Picture: Jaco Marais Netwerk24 Van Wyk says: “The victim then gave the suspect a cash note in an attempt to get him to leave her alone.

“When passers-by approached the scene, the two suspects fled on foot.” Local photojournalist Jaco Marais says he was scouting the area for fishermen to photograph when he noticed the woman lying on the ground with a man standing over her. Marais says: “I turned my vehicle around and as I stopped, both suspects started running towards the ocean.

“A Ford bakkie stopped and we were able to flag down a police vehicle. “I started running after the two guys to indicate to the police where they were heading so they could block them from crossing the road. We were able to apprehend the first suspect and he indicated where his friend was.” TO THE RESCUE: Jaco Marais. Picture: Netwerk24 Marais said they recovered the GPS, camera, and a zip gun, but unfortunately could not find the stolen car keys.