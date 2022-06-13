A gay man has been stabbed to death because he went into a male toilet. Witnesses say Emanuel Mouers, 24, was at the Zone 14 Tavern in Wallacedene on 4 June when he was asked by his killer why he was using the loo.

“They said that he had decided to be a woman and so he shouldn’t use theirs. “Emanuel continued entering the toilet and the suspect punched him,” she explains. “He may have looked like a woman but he could fight, so he beat the suspect up.”

SENSELESS MURDER: 24-year-old Emanuel Mouers The witness adds that the suspect ran away from the shebeen but then returned minutes later. “When he came back, he had a knife which he used to stab Emanuel. “He was stabbed in the chest, the owner of the shebeen used his own car to take the victim to the hospital.

“Unfortunately Emanuel died at the day hospital. This is quite shocking for us, especially being stabbed for using a toilet.” The tavern owner says he was called to transport the man. “There were two of them, I took him to the hospital and he was already dead when we got there.

“I don’t know what the fight was about, all I know is that there was an altercation between the deceased and the suspect.” REPORT: Van Wyk Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says no one has been arrested. “Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder case.