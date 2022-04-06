A Salt River family will have to wait a bit longer to hear if the man who admitted to killing their son at a Cape Town garage seven years ago will be sentenced to jail after the case was postponed at the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday.

David Forbes, a Hout Bay businessman involved in major music events all over the Kaap, admitted to shooting 23-year-old Toufiq Joseph in earlier court appearances and is out on R20 000 bail.

David shot Toufiq multiple times while he was sitting in a black Volkswagen Polo at the Engen in Gardens on 24 January 2015 in what the 51-year-old suspect claims was self-defence.

SHOT DEAD: Toufiq Joseph, 23. Picture supplied

On 2 November 2016, Magistrate Mbuso Msigaphantsi granted Forbes’ lawyers access to Toufiq’s criminal records and on Monday the court ruled the matter will be postponed till July 28 in order for the prosecution to prepare arguments, reports Cape Argus.

Initial police reports suggested the pair got into an argument over tickets for a music event while Forbes claimed he was threatened with a knife by Toufiq, which led to him shooting several times.

During his bail application, Forbes attempted to plea for a lesser charge of culpable homicide but the motion was denied, while it was also mentioned that Toufiq had a previous murder charge and was out on bail at the time of his murder.

No further details were given regarding Toufiq’s murder charge, while several delays in the case of his murder have caused multiple postponements.

Prior to his arrest, Forbes was a founder of the H20 party brand that hosted events since 1999, while he was also a consultant for the annual Ultra music festival which has taken place in the Kaap and Joburg since 2014.

