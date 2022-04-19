Shoppers in Ottery got a skrik on Thursday when skollies opened fire in an attempted hit on a rival member of the Mongrels gang.

Acting Grassy Park station commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Etienne van Ede, says three skollies were busted within minutes of the shooting as wakker cops gave chase and recovered the firearms.

He says three gunmen approached their target and opened fire in the parking lot.

“The three suspects are members of the Yuru Katte gang in Ottery who are currently in a fight with the Mongrels gang,” says Van Ede.

On Thursday afternoon, the three gunmen arrived at Ottery Hypermarket where they spotted their target and opened fire, shooting him once in the back.

“It is unknown if they followed him there but as the shots rang out officers from Grassy Park and Lansdowne were at the centre and acted immediately.”

He says one of the skollies took the three guns and put them in a bag and ran in the opposite direction of his friends, but was also nabbed.

RECOVERED: The firearms

“The 32-year-old victim was shot in the back and survived the shooting.

“The three suspects will make their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Melvin Jonkers, says they are grateful that innocent bystanders were not injured.

“We applaud the swift reaction by the police and we are happy that bystanders were not injured but this is very concerning as anyone at the shopping centre could have been hit.

“This is a result of the gang wars and this is why people need to report these gunmen.”

