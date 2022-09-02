The homeless innie Kaap can look forward to taking a lekker hot stort, thanks to the first mobile shower, Nina Manzi (Mother of Water). In partnership with U-turn Homeless Ministries, Viva con Agua South Africa and Baz-Art, the project aims to help the homeless take care of their basic hygiene.

Those living on the street can have a shower either through a Mi-change voucher given to them by the public, or earned through activities at the U-turn service centre. Nina Manzi, stationed in Claremont, will soon be rolled out to Muizenberg and Mitchells Plain, reports Cape Argus. ARME MENSE: The poor and needy in city. Pictures supplied Project manager Sisanda Henda says the idea came as a result of a research project done last year when the homeless were asked about their challenges, a lack of access to clean water to wash being the the main one.

Henda says the Nina Manzi trailer has four showers and toilets, and heats water using gas. “With Nina Manzi, the shame and scorn that homeless people have are decreased because now they can present themselves to the world in a more dignified way,” she says. “Homelessness is a complex issue that needs an integrated intervention. We are happy to be part of a journey that can take many years to overcome.”

Henda says the use of vouchers is to instil a culture of working for what one received, to eliminate entitlement and build confidence among the homeless. U-turn says two workers who went through its programme were now employed to clean the showers. “The clients receive toiletries and other essentials before they shower.