The Hawks in the Free State have arrested five police officers in two separate incidents. In the first matter, four officers are accused of pocketing R1 million which had been recovered from members of the public after a cash-in-transit heist.

In the second matter, a police officer who had been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, claimed a relocation allowance of R19,000, despite not relocating and using a state vehicle for claiming travelling expenses. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the SAPS officers in the first matter were arrested in Vereeniging and Welkom on Wednesday and Thursday by the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit. The four police officers attached to the Kroonstad K9 Unit and Zamdela SAPS are expected to appear in court on Friday.

They are alleged to have pocketed R1 million which was recovered from members of the public who helped themselves to the cash during a cash-in-transit in Sasolburg in 2022. “Instead of registering the recovered money in the SAPS store, these police officials pocketed the money. “After a meticulous investigation by the Welkom Serious Corruption team, a warrant for their arrest was issued and executed on June 29,” he said.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on June 30, facing charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice, and money laundering. “The arrest of a fifth suspect, who is also a member of the SAPS, is imminent,” Mohobeleli said. In the second matter, a 47-year-old woman Lieutenant Colonel was arrested in Vereeniging for fraud.

The officer was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2021 and upon assuming duties in Kestell, continued living in Bethlehem. She reportedly travelled in a official state vehicle to and from work between Bethlehem and Kestell. However, she allegedly submitted a claim for resettlement costs in the amount of over R19,000 without having relocated to Kestell.

The police said the resettlement cost was a benefit given to members who have been appointed to a post outside their primary place of residence. “The matter was referred to members of the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit based in Bloemfontein who presented a strong case before the court. As a result, a warrant for her arrest was issued,” said Mohobeleli. The senior officer is expected to appear before the Kestell Magistrate’s Court on July 12.