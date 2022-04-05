The Open Door Community Foundation is celebrating its 10th year of empowering youth by hosting a number of programmes in areas such as Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park and Wesbank.

Last week, founder Melanie Payne hosted two functions at Bishop Lavis High where 50 children were taught life skills.

“On Tuesday, we hosted a pyjama party at the school for 35 female students and at the event we spoke about a variety of issues such as dealing with menstruation, teenage pregnancy and also the plights facing young women in today’s society,” she says.

“It was a mix of pupils from grade 8 till matric and it was such an enriching experience because the girls got to hear stories from people their own age from different communities and they were able to relate to each other while also passing on advice.

“On Wednesday, we also had 15 boys and girls attending an education workshop where we looked at their March reports and gave some tips on how to improve on their marks.

“The sort of advice we gave was how to study properly and apply what you learn in a way that shows understanding.”

Melanie, 44, says she and her eight volunteers hope to run the study programme on a weekly basis but will need kids to register so that she can organise enough people and material to help them.

GUIDANCE: Melanie Payne

Melanie, who lives in Mitchells Plain, said the organisation is also working on an anti-bullying campaign and addressing the issue of mass shootings in the areas where most of the participants live.

If anybody would like to help Melanie or is interested in joining her study programmes, they can contact her on 078 865 8179.

[email protected]