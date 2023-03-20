There was not a dry eye in sight as the family of the murdered Nadia Lotz said their final goodbyes and laid her to rest on Saturday. The 32-year-old mom of three allegedly died at the hands of her boyfriend of 14 years, after he allegedly slit her throat and stabbed her in the head and face, while driving with friends in their hometown of Strand on March 4.

Charles Appolis, who is the father of Nadia’s three children aged one, seven and eight years old, abandoned his bail application. JAILED: Charles Appolis. The deceased’s cousin Sylvia Scheepers, 34, said their lives were turned upside down after her niggie’s death. “Nadia was a very loving person who lived for her children and mother.

“Everything she did was for them, she always wanted the best for them. Now she is gone forever and they are left without a mommy and my aunt without a daughter.” Scheepers said mense stood filling the roads as her cousin made her last trip to her resting place. LAID TO REST: Nadia Lotz. Picture supplied “All everyone did was crying … she was taken in such a violent and heartsore way,” she explained.

Scheepers said for years she noticed Appolis’ obsessiveness around her cousin. “He was always so jealous. I would speak to her and try to encourage her, but love is something else when promises of change, marriage, and going to church are constantly being made to you.” Scheepers said this year, her cousin actively started changing for the better.

“She had lots of dreams this year, to get a better life for her kids and her mommy, and she never mentioned him in one of these plans. “I’m sure he also saw this change, we all could and he couldn’t handle it.” Appolis, who was granted R1 000 bail last month for an attempted murder case, abandoned his bail application in the murder case against Nadia.

Scheepers said she believed it’s because Appolis knew the community was keelvol. “I think this was the final straw for the community. They’ve had enough of Charles and his brother who has been terrorising everyone for a long time. “At the funeral, more people came to us and told us about cases against Charles.

“We all vowed to stand with one another, so it is bitter-sweet; while we lost someone every dear to our hearts, the community became a family.” Scheepers said if she had the opportunity to ask Appolis one question it would be: “How could you do something like that to someone you claim you love? “You didn’t think about your children, you just thought about yourself.

“He is the devil himself,” The case will be heard on April 12 at the Strand Magistrate’s Court. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed SAPS are investigating a case of murder.