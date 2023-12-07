Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg was a riot of colour as 501 children from marginalised communities stieked uit for the 32nd annual Calypso Beach Festival yesterday. Calypso cricket originated in the West Indies and is played on the beach between two teams of 10 players each.

The boys and girls aged 9 to14 came from Langa, Ocean View, Khayelitsha, Westlake and rural Constantia to test their skills on the sand. General Manager of Sporting Chance, Natalie Pollock, says: “We use the Calypso Cricket Festival as a way to bring the kids together and mix different cultures and communities of Cape Town and to grow the game of cricket. “Another objective of the day is to spot some talent and we can see here are some natural talents and flair. It gets really exciting as there are some lovely diving catches in the water.”

Joining in the fun was Springboks physical therapist, Rene Naylor, as well as Johan Weyers from Cricket South Africa (CSA). HAVING A BALL: Kids at the 32nd Sporting Chance Calypso Cricket Festival CSA Senior Cricket Manager Johan says: “To come out every year is awesome, we are very much surprised by all the talent from the youngsters, girls and boys.” Esihle Mazinanye, 14, from Khayelitsha enjoyed himself and says mense should watch this space.

The enthusiastic youngster says: “I love cricket very much and I am a batting all rounder. One day I will become a professional cricket player, I believe in myself.” In September, eight children from the organisation participated at the Street Child Cricket World Cup in Chennai, India. One of them is Sihle Mbadu from Baphumelele Children’s Home.