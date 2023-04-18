A Muslim couple says the spark is going out of their marriage and it’s all Eskom’s fault. Hadiya Adams, 30, from Blue Downs says they’ve been without power for more than a month, since 12 March, when somebody vandalised the kiosk in the road.

“During load shedding, they broke into the kiosk box outside and it affected my meter box, the meter box is blank,” she explains. She significant impact on their lives during Ramadaan. “Imagine being without electricity in a holy month like this. The food I had to throw away last month as my fridge was off, everything went rotten,” she says.

Hadiya says Eskom is giving her the cold shoulder. “I keep phoning and I get no feedback besides they are going to escalate the issue. “It’s cold, with no hot water to wash in, and nothing warm to drink. Forever in the dark. It’s so unfair.

“We had to buy a 30-metre extension lead so we could put it on our fridge at least and use the stove to cook.” According to Hadiya, this has also put a strain on her marriage with tempers flaring due to the lack of power. “This also causes relationship problems between me and my husband.

“We both are jumping down each other’s throats. We are so frustrated, no one’s helping.” Eskom did not respond to the Daily Voice query regarding the couple’s electricity situation. HIT: Meter box is blank due to vandals Her husband Rameez tells the Daily Voice: “It’s extremely frustrating because I don’t know what to do anymore and it’s almost winter. We went the whole Ramadaan without electricity.

“They even sent Eskom workers out to our place and then they drove away without solving the problem.” Ward councillor Frans Sauls says: “I will go take a look there and see how I can assist the family with the situation.” But Hadiya says it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.