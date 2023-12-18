Eskom is feeling festive. The power supplier announced on Sunday that load shedding will be suspended until 4pm on Friday.

Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena said this is due to consistent improvement in available generating capacity. To date, South Africans have been left without electricity for more than 407 746 minutes, 86 percent more than any other year, according to load shedding app, Eskom Se Push.