The family of slain Manenberg teen Elene Lino are calling on the public to support them at Wynberg Regional Court on Tuesday as her alleged killer berk goes on trial. More than a year after the 19-year-old woman was found stuffed in a wheelie bin, her hartseer family say they are ready to fight Gavin Manuel in court.

Elene’s body was found on January 9, 2022 by her sister Candice Baartman, just hours after neighbours heard the couple fighting. STAND TRIAL: Gavin Manuel. Candice, 27, arrived home that morning to find blood in the doorway and searched for Elene. She found Manuel several streets away pushing a wheelie bin and when confronted he ran off, leaving the bin behind.

Candice made the discovery when she saw Elene’s feet and realised she had been killed. Manenberg police interviewed Manuel’s ex-wife and daughter who initially denied knowing where he was. Mayhem broke out as kwaad mense went on the hunt, pelting the homes of various people amid allegations that Manuel was hiding inside.

Clever cops then discovered that his daughter Abwinita Prins, 22, had been hiding him in Mitchells Plain and she was brought in for questioning. Her cellphone showed that she had lied to cops for nearly a week and tipped her pa off each time investigators were close. He was arrested hiding among bergies in the Town Centre. Candice said as the State’s star witness, she received a summons indicating that the trial will start on Tuesday.