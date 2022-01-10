Mitchells Plain cops are probing the death of a newborn baby that was found on Mnandi Beach on Saturday.

A Daily Voice source says: “The baby was found by the fisherman who were at the beach. They got a skrik and called the police as the baby was already dead.

“It appeared that the baby must have been in the water for some time but it is unclear what led to the death of the child.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says an inquest docket has been opened.

A post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with any information can phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]