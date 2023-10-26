In a groundbreaking judgement for new parents, especially fathers, the court has ruled that both parents are entitled to maternity leave. Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland concluded that the provisions of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act regulating parental leave, unfairly discriminate against various types of parents.

He also found that it was contrary to the interests of the child and impaired the dignity of parents and their children. COURT judgement: Assists new parents.Picture supplied Judge Sutherland concluded that the provisions of the BCEA regulating parental leave did offend against Sections 9 and 10 of the Constitution as they unfairly discriminate between mothers and fathers; and unfairly discriminate between parents depending on whether their child was born of the mother; conceived by surrogacy or adopted. He accordingly declared these provisions unconstitutional and invalid.