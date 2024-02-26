To make sure sure mense can continue using bib services during load shedding, the City of Cape Town’s Library and Information Services is putting several interventions in place. To secure IT infrastructure, the City is deploying UPS units. During power outages, these units will keep the network operational. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said one of the City’s goals is to provide access to educational and recreational resources to keep patrons connected.

Van der Ross says: “It is not only about an uninterrupted power supply, but also helping our learners continue their research and providing patrons with access to opportunities. “Libraries are able to reach patrons beyond their physical locations and we’re able to connect to residents easier and on more platforms.” With these power supplies set to be installed by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year, 68 libraries will be able to continue using Wi-Fi in the event of a power outage.

Patricia van der Ross, the councillor for ward 65, which covers Lotus River and part of Grassy Park, is Mayco member for community services and health. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency The Elsies River Community Police Forum has praised the effort to guarantee internet connectivity at libraries. Spokesperson, Imraahn Mukaddam, says the library are some pupils’ only access to the internet. Mukaddam says: “When this access is restricted learners cannot finish school and college projects and assignments, resulting in poor assessment results. “Libraries are a sacred space and anyone who vandalises a library is attacking the knowledge centre of an entire community.”