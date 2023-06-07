The Bonteheuwel crèche, where a now dead eight-month-old baby attended, is not registered. Linda’s Day Care made headlines after Mogammat Qiran Canterbury died suddenly on Friday afternoon.

It is believed that Qiran had been sleeping before his carers noticed something wrong and rushed him to the Vanguard Day Hospital, where he later died. DEAD: Qiran Canterbury It has been revealed that Linda’s Day Care is not on the list of registered ECDs innie Kaap. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “I have become aware that they are not registered. I have, however, been informed by Grassroots [Educare Trust] that their registration is in the process.

“I spoke to [owner] Linda [Theunissen] and she advised that Grassroots had informed her she can remain open.” Grassroots is an NPO in Athlone that assists ECDs with registration and training of teachers. The Daily Voice contacted Grassroots but was told that its director, who is the only one who could comment, was away on a field trip.

Qiran’s dad Tashreeq , 22, says that the family were not aware that the day care wasn’t registered. “Me and my wife didn’t know that,” he tells the Daily Voice. “Is she allowed to be open if she isn’t registered, and is she allowed to be open after what happened ?”

The Western Cape Education Department is in charge of ECD registration. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond could not confirm whether Linda’s Day Care is registered or not, but says: “If a facility or person takes care of more than six children on behalf of their parents/caregivers during specific hours of the day or night for a temporary period, then they have to register as an ECD.” In the spotlight: Linda’s Day Care in Bontas. Ayanda Ndamane / African News AGency (ANA) Meanwhile, Tashreeq said the family are still waiting on Qiran’s final autopsy results.