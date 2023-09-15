Parents at a Strandfontein crèche were left shocked and traumatised yesterday after an infant died at the daycare. Anxious parents rushed to Dolphin Educare Centre in Salmon Road after receiving an alarming message from its principal, requesting them to fetch their little ones urgently.

In the 28-second WhatsApp voice note sent to the ouers just after 1pm, the frantic principal is heard crying as she says: "I am trying my best to keep my composure, can you please, please come fetch your children as something unfortunate happened here, please can you fetch your children ASAP, but please parents, we will bring your children out." Police confirmed that a baby had died at the crèche. Spokesperson FC van Wyk said: "This office can confirm that Strandfontein SAPS attended to a complaint of a sudden death of a minor at 2pm on Thursday.

“An inquest case was opened for investigation. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Van Wyk added. It is believed that a four-month-old baby passed away while lying in a cot.

When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, the palie was still too emotional to speak but confirmed the unfortunate incident. The infant’s parents were inside the crèche while small children stood at the gate waiting for their parents and caretakers. Parents leaving with children were stopped and questioned by those arriving.

IN ATTENDANCE: SAPS vans at Dolphin Educare Centre in Strandfontein on Thursday. A mother, who spoke to the Daily Voice on the condition of anonymity, said the voice note was unsettling and they still didn’t know what actually happened. “My heart dropped while I was listening to the voice note and I immediately left to fetch my child. I kept praying that nothing happened to her,” she said. She only felt at ease when her eight-month-old baby was handed to her.