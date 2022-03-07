Craig Lucas’ family has been shattered by the news that the singer’s brother and sister-in-law have been shot dead - allegedly by a relative who is a minor.

Warren Lucas, 37, and his wife Arlene Lucas were killed inside their Protea Heights home on Sunday evening.

A family friend told the Daily Voice that the relative was struggling with mental illness including depression.

Cape Town 7 -3-2022 The family has appointed The Voice SA 2017 winner’s manager Bridgette Brukman as their spokesperson. Bridgette said: “The family has experienced a grave tragedy and loss. At this time they ask that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene.”

Bridgette adds that “the family does not want to comment on the severity of the case or wish to disclose information at this time.”

Warren, who owns a transport hiring company, had two children, aged seven and 15 years old, with his wife Arlene.

Craig, 29, was too distraught to speak to the media on Monday.

Polices spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a 15-year-old has been arrested for the double murder.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night at about 6pm in Sharon Crescent, Protea Heights, Brackenfell, where a 37-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“Brackenfell police are investigating a double murder case.

“According to reports, Brackenfell police attended to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.

“A 15-year-old suspect was arrested and will be evaluated today.”

