The family of a railway police officer who was gunned down in Philippi are puzzled by his murder. Warrant officer Siyakubonga Gladstone Mphakathi from Mfuleni, was shot and killed while driving his white Toyota Tazz.

The 49 year old was about to start his night shift in Browns Farm on Wednesday evening. Family spokesperson Sibusiso Gambu says: “We are devastated by the incident and we are still trying to find out what actually happened that evening. “When we found out it was quite a shock, his colleagues called us and they told us that he had been shot and killed and we went to see what happened and we found his body in his car.

“He was shot in the face, in his jaw and also in the body. I’m not sure where exactly.” Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Wednesday evening, crime scene experts were scouring the scene in Ngulube Street, Browns Farm in Philippi, where a policeman was shot and killed earlier that day. SHOCK: Victim’s Tazz in Ngulube Street in Browns Farm “Reports from the scene indicated that the 49-year-old warrant officer attached to the rapid rail unit was driving towards the Philippi railway station in his vehicle when he was shot through the vehicle window by yet-to-be identified suspects. He died at the scene.

INVESTIGATION: Potelwa “A murder docket has been opened for investigation and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation(DPCI) detectives are investigating.” Sibusiso says they are waiting to hear from police about the case. “We want to know why he was shot and what the shooters wanted because he was not robbed.

“Yesterday we went to the mortuary and we were handed his wallet and cellphone, so this makes us think that this was not a robbery.” Sibusiso says Mphakathi was an officer for more than 15 years. “He was a dedicated officer, he didn’t have children, but he had a wife he adored. Everyone will miss him, he was a good man.”