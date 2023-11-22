A robotics club from Bardale Secondary School in Mfuleni has successfully qualified for a national competition and now needs financial assistance. The STEM Club only started seven months ago but has now qualified for the major event that will take place in Johannesburg on 1-2 December 2023.

TALENTED: Bardale Secondary’s science club The club comprises two Coding and Robotics teams, and the learners have demonstrated remarkable skill and commitment. However, the group needs financial assistance for them to make the trip and compete against the best of the best in the country. Zandile Kunjwa, STEM Club coordinator, says they want to put the word out so that the kids can make the trip.

Kunjwa tells the Daily Voice: “Our school is categorised as a quintile two school, signifying that our learners face moderate economic challenges and socio-economic difficulties, hindering their dreams. “Supporting these students is not only a means of uplifting our disadvantaged community but also contributes to combating crime in our impoverished neighbourhoods.” Pupils in the club are also given the chance to explore opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Grade 8 pupil Ishmael Chabvuta says it will be a kwaai opportunity for him and his teammates if they can compete against other teams. NEEDS HELP: Ishmael Chabvuta He adds: “We have managed to learn coding and robotics and it was difficult to learn but now we are seeking funding for our trip. “Our parents are poor and it is very difficult for us to make the trip to Johannesburg which will help us put the school on the map.”