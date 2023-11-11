The Vredenburg man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s two young children has fingered his own friends as suspects in the case. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as murder-accused Derick Kalmeyer returned for the murder trial of slain siblings Faith and Conray Adams.

The 54-year-old man is accused of stabbing three-year-old Faith to death and throwing 18-month-old Conray through a window in May 2019, following an argument with their mother. Kalmeyer faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest but has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. On Monday, mom Frizaan relived the horrific attack and told the court that Kalmeyer was kwaad because her friend had refused to leave with his colleagues and he initially threatened her and her children with a crowbar.

DEAD: Three-year-old Faith Adams and baby Conray Adams. During the cross-examination of Frizaan’s friend, Christolene Orion, who was present, it was revealed that two other men had come to the home. Christolene told the court that another man also named Derick and an unknown man came to speak to her. She explained that earlier in the evening, Kalmeyer had been at the home of Derick, where the men had been drinking. The two women arrived and Derick had agreed to take them to an ATM where they withdrew money and they later bought tik from his brother.

Christolene claimed that during the car ride, Derick tried to chise her. She and Frizaan returned home with the children where they smoked the drugs and then Derick arrived twice to ask her to leave with him to have sex. She says she refused and Kalmeyer got kwaad, saying she and Frizaan were embarrassing him in front of his pal.

Christolene said after the bekgeveg, she too fled the couple’s hokkie but ran back to fetch her baby, and this happened before Frizaan’s kids were killed. Defence Advocate Bash Sibda said his client denies attacking the two women and killing the children and instead left the property after the argument. Sibda says: “I am going to argue that there was Derick who was already upset because you didn’t want to have sex with him and another man who had access to the property.”