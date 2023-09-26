The City of Cape Town has boosted the Haven Night Shelter in the city centre with a 63% increase in beds. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says that the newly expanded wing of the shelter in Napier Street, which assists the homeless in the CBD and Atlantic Seaboard, will help keep more mense off the streets.

“We are glad to enable more dignified transitional shelter to help the homeless off the streets in Cape Town’s CBD and surrounds,” he explained. “The Haven Night Shelter facility has expanded from 96 to 156 beds, with the City making a contribution of R500 000 towards the costs.” The expansion of the facility will also go hand in hand with various social services.

“No person should suffer the indignity of living on the streets, and at the same time, no-one has the right to unlawfully reserve public space for their exclusive use while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and support,” Hill-Lewis added. The CEO of the Haven Night Shelter wasn’t available for comment. BOOST: The mayor at new wing’s opening. Meanwhile, during the winter season, the City further enabled several NGOs to add 300 more temporary bed spaces to cope with additional shelter demand at facilities in various parts of the metropole.

However, Venetia Orgill, from the Discover Your Power support group for the homeless, says the City claims to have places available for homeless people, but that is not the case. “It’s R15 a night that they have to pay. The City says that they have made more space available to the homeless, yet [the homeless] have to pay for it,” she said. In the last year, the City has also helped almost 3 500 mense with shelter placement or referrals.