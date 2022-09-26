A hartseer mom says her eight-year-old son has been kidnapped and the suspects are demanding R100 000 for his safe return. Noxolo Mkontwana, 32, says on Friday afternoon while she was in a taxi travelling home, she received a call from the alleged abductors telling her they had Lukhololwam with them.

The boy was playing near his Nyanga home when it is understood that a black car stopped and two men lured him in. “It was after 5:30pm when I got the call, the person on the other side asked me if I knew what kidnapping is, I said I don’t understand anything about kidnapping,” Noxolo tells the Daily Voice. MISSING: Eight-year-old boy was last seen playing in street. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “They then told me that they took my son. I got shocked and called my cousin and asked where my son was, he said he wasn’t at home.

“I called my mom and she confirmed that Lukhololwam was gone.” The devastated vrou says that she was then told to wait for instructions. “I called them back after finding out my son was not at home. They told me not to call them again and wait for instructions.

“They sent me a text message which demanded a ransom of R100 000.” Noxolo explains that she told them that she didn’t so much money: “I’ve been receiving texts which demand any amount of money I have. “I don’t have any businesses, I work at a restaurant as a chef. My mother has a stall where she sells meat.

“I don’t have R100 000 ... I said to them I would collect money so they can bring my child back, and I managed to get R3 000 but I only sent R1 000 because I was using the cash-send option as per their instruction.” TAKEN: Lukhololwam Mkontwana, 8, is gone. Picture supplied The worried mom says she has managed to speak to her son while he has been held. “He said he was hungry and that is all I remember hearing from him,” Noxolo said.