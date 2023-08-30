A Mitchells Plain vrou has been arrested after failing to get medical help for her severely sick dog. The woman appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of animal abuse after leaving her hondjie, which had cancer, suffering in pain.

Lynette Jonkers was busted last week after a visit by inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA to her Beacon Valley home, where they made the shocking discovery. The animal welfare organisation says they received a call on August 24 about an unwanted dog, adding that collection officer Mzikayise Mfini was met with a horrific sight. Rockxy, an adult cross-breed, was found with two large, open and festering wounds – one on her abdomen and another in her genital area.

SICK DOG: Rockxy Ettienne Pieterse, the SPCA’s attending veterinarian, explained: “She was found with two ulcerating masses, one on her abdomen and another between her legs, both of significant size and severity. “The masses had been left untreated for a prolonged period, causing the flesh to ulcerate deeply. There were definite signs of animal neglect, in addition to the suffering resulting from the severity of the masses on multiple sites.” Rockxy was showing signs of severe pain and suffering, and inspector Carina Bodenstein had no choice but to humanely euthanise her.

She explained that the affected areas appeared to have burst open and a foul smell was coming from the wounds. Yellow pus was also oozing from the wounds and Rockxy’s hind legs were covered in it. EUTHANISED: Inspector and the late Rockxy Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse explained that this was a result of cancerous tumours, adding that this case extended beyond the “mere lack of the desire for a pet”.

“In many instances when a dog is unwanted, their very basic needs are not met, and in cases like this, physical suffering is ignored,” he said. “A dog cannot seek out medical help or pick up the phone – they’re completely reliant on their guardians, owners or caregivers to meet their needs. “It’s a responsibility that should be met with compassion, not disregard.”